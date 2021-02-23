The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA moves forward with Harmony

Harmony

Following the selection of three Earth Explorer candidate missions to enter a first feasibility study in September 2018, ESA has chosen one of the candidates, Harmony, to move to the next phase of development. Harmony is envisaged as a mission with two satellites that orbit in formation with one of the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites to address key scientific questions related to ocean, ice and land dynamics.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/ESA_moves_forward_with_Harmony

