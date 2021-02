Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 21:05 Hits: 4

NASA’s Perseverance rover is providing us with amazing views of its new home., including an amazing video of the sky-crane descent.

The post Watch NASA's Perseverance Land in Jezero Crater on Mars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/watch-nasas-perseverance-land-in-jezero-crater-on/