Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 18:30 Hits: 0

NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission – the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-assigns-astronauts-to-agency-s-spacex-crew-4-mission-to-space-station