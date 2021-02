Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 19:43 Hits: 1

Three crew members from Expedition 64 will conduct two spacewalks working in pairs Sunday, Feb. 28, and Friday, March 5, to continue upgrades on the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-tv-coverage-scheduled-for-upcoming-spacewalks-briefing