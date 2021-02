Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

Sirius the Dog Star blazes high in the southeast after dinnertime, the brightest star of Canis Major. Spot it lower left of Orion. The stars of Canis Major can be connected to form a convincing dog profile.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, February 19 – 27 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-19-27-2/