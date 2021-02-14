The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Science explains why we kiss

You kiss your romantic partner, your children, and even your pets, but why? Educational YouTuber Joe Hanson of the series It’s Okay to be Smart explains in this video.

Kissing is intensely sensory. Human lips are made for kissing; they have more nerves than any other part of your body.

Kissing releases endorphins (natural feel-good chemicals) and internal stimulants that send extra oxygen to your brain. At the same time, kissing lowers the stress hormone cortisol.

Henson goes on to explain that 90 percent of all human cultures kiss. We have records of kissing going back 3,500 years. So, kissing is part of our human heritage. It’s a complex biological act, it cements relationships and it’s good for you.

What’s not to love?

A couple kiss under a full moon and starry sky. Image via Chris Ainsworth on Unsplash.

Bottom line: Watch the video to understand why kissing is good for you.

Read more: The Science of Kissing by Sheril Kirshenbaum

