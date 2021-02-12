The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is Brunt on the brink?

In early 2019, all eyes were fixed on the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica, where a massive iceberg, around the size of Greater London, appeared poised to break off. Almost two years later, the berg is desperately clinging on, although current data indicate calving is imminent. A new crack, spotted in images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel missions, now suggests the potential for calving of multiple bergs.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Is_Brunt_on_the_brink

