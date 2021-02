Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 14:00 Hits: 4

In November 2020, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was launched into orbit from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US. Now, months later, the satellite has successfully passed what is known as the ‘in-orbit verification phase’, where its equipment is switched on and the instruments’ performance is checked.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-6/Sentinel-6_passes_in-orbit_tests_with_flying_colours