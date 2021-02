Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 06:13 Hits: 4

The sky's biggest asterism — at least the biggest one widely recognized — is the Winter Hexagon. It fills the sky toward the east and south these evenings. Start with brilliant Sirius at its bottom. . .

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, February 5 – 13 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-5-13-2/