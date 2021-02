Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 21:14 Hits: 4

Northrop Grumman and United Launch Alliance successfully performed a crucial rocket motor test for ULA's next-generation rocket, Vulcan Centaur, in preparation for a debut launch later this year.

Read more https://www.space.com/northrop-grumman-test-fires-vulcan-centaur-rocket-motor