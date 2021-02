Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:05 Hits: 2

Satellite images have revealed that the once colossal A-68A iceberg has had yet another shattering experience. Several large cracks were spotted in the berg last week and it has since broken into multiple pieces. These little icebergs could indicate the end of A-68A’s environmental threat to South Georgia.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Is_this_the_end_of_the_A-68A_iceberg