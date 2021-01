Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

SpaceX is now targeting Monday (Feb. 1) for a highly anticipated test flight that will send its Starship SN9 vehicle about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) into the South Texas skies.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-sn9-test-flight-feb-1-2021-target