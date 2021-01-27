Astronauts Prepare for Spacewalk Today Live on NASA TV

Articles

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins participates in a spacewalk in December of 2013 at the space station during Expedition 38.

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover on the International Space Station is now underway and available on the agency’s website.

The crew is in the airlock and have put on their suits in preparation to exit the airlock and begin today’s activities.

Hopkins and Glover will work on completing cable and antenna rigging for the “Bartolomeo” science payloads platform outside the ESA (European Space Agency) Columbus module. The duo also will configure a Ka-band terminal that will enable an independent, high-bandwidth communication link to European ground stations. After completing the upgrades on the Columbus module, Hopkins and Glover will remove a grapple fixture bracket on the far port (left) truss in preparation for future power system upgrades.

Leading the mission control team today is Flight Director Rick Henfling with support from Sarah Korona as the lead spacewalk officer.

