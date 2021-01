Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

NASA conducted a hot fire Saturday of the core stage for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will launch the Artemis I mission to the Moon. The hot fire is the final test of the Green Run series.

