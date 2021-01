Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 15:48 Hits: 1

On May 10, NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft will say farewell to asteroid Bennu and begin its journey back to Earth.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-s-osiris-rex-mission-plans-for-may-asteroid-departure