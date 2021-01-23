The Mars-Uranus conjunction of January 2021

Articles

Mars and Uranus came as close as 1.75 degrees from each other during their January 21 conjunction. Despite the bright moon passing so near at the same time (January 20-21), our readers managed to capture a number of really great photographs on January 20, when the waxing moon was a bit fainter than the following day!

Bottom line: Mars and Uranus passed close to each other in a conjunction on January 21, 2021. Photos from the event captured by EarthSky readers available here.

