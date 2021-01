Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 1

Lake heatwaves – periods of extreme warm surface water temperature in lakes – may become hotter and longer by the end of the 21st century, according to a new study published in Nature, increasing the link between climate change and extreme events.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Lake_heatwaves_to_increase_due_to_climate_change