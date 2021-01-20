The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Genesis of blue lightning into the stratosphere detected from the International Space Station

Category: Space Hits: 3

Thunderstorm seen from Space Station

Dark clouds, the smell of rain on a hot sidewalk, the flashes of intense light followed by a loud crackling and then a low, rolling thunder – who doesn’t love a good summer thunderstorm? We’ve all seen one, heard one, or been completely soaked by one. But how much do we really know about this weather phenomenon?

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Genesis_of_blue_lightning_into_the_stratosphere_detected_from_the_International_Space_Station

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version