Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:23 Hits: 5

The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP), an advisory committee that reports to NASA and Congress, issued its 2020 annual report Tuesday examining the agency’s safety performance over the past year and highlighting accomplishments, issues, and concerns.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasas-aerospace-safety-advisory-panel-releases-2020-annual-report