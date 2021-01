Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:17 Hits: 3

Hot on the heels of successfully snagging hunks of space rock in October, the scientists behind NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission are contemplating sending the spacecraft to study the asteroid Apophis.

Read more https://www.space.com/osiris-rex-asteroid-probe-could-visit-apophis-2029