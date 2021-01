Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:22 Hits: 0

"Mannequin Skywalker" will fly to space Thursday (Jan. 14) as part of a big test for Blue Origin's budding human spaceflight program — and you can watch the event live.

Read more https://www.space.com/blue-origin-new-shepard-ns-14-launch-webcast