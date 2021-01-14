The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Planetary trio: Photos of Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn

Category: Space Hits: 5

Planetary trio: Photos of Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn
Planetary trio: Photos of Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dan Wyman in Oceanside, California, captured Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn on January 11, 2021. Thank you, Dan!

Did you see the planetary trio – a close grouping of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury in the evening sky this past weekend? By definition, a planetary trio consists of three planets fitting within a circle whose diameter is less than 5 degrees. That’s about three fingers held at arm’s length. A typical binocular field of view spans 5 degrees or more, so – for a few days – Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury fit in a single binocular field. Read more about the planetary trio.

Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury were close to the sunset and a challenge to see, but some in the EarthSky community did catch them. Enjoy these photos!

And if you missed the trio – or if you saw them – keep watching the west after sunset. Jupiter and Saturn are likely too close to the sun’s glare to be viewed now, but Mercury has ascended higher in the sky, and the moon will be passing through beginning tonight (January 14). Read more about the young moon and Mercury on January 14, 15 and 16, 2021.

Planetary trio: Photos of Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn

Watch for the young moon and Mercury, the innermost planet, on January 14, 15 and 16, 2021. Read more.

Planetary trio: Photos of Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn

View at EarthSky Community Photos.| Nikunj Rawal in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India captured the planetary trio on January 10, 2021. Nikunj wrote: “Mercury, Saturn and Jupiter triangle … with my 2 kids watching them.” Thank you, Nikunj!

Planetary trio: Photos of Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cattleya Flores-Viray in La Jolla, California caught the planetary trio on January 9, 2021. Thank you, Cattleya!

Bottom line: Photos of the planetary trio – Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury – from last weekend. And a chart showing the young moon and Mercury this week!

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/1hf2ExzI0kk/mercury-jupiter-saturn-planetary-trio-photos-jan2021

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version