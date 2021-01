Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

Scientists outside China will be allocated around 10% of observation time on its gigantic radio telescope following the collapse of Arecibo.

The post China Opens World's Largest Radio Telescope to International Scientists appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/china-opens-worlds-largest-radio-telescope-to-international-scientists/