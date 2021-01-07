Star trails over a tree-lined path

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nima Asadzadeh in Urmia, Iran, captured this star trails photo on January 5, 2021.

Wow! Nima Asadzadeh in Urmia, Iran, shared his image of star trails captured on January 5, 2021. For all you “Lord of the Rings” fans, here’s what Nima said about this image:

Stars passing over the vestibule of Ents! Here I enjoyed an hour with the trees which are like Ents! I always feel them, they’re alive and they know our existence, I feel it. Hope you enjoy it also.

Thank you, Nima!

