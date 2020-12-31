The sky in 2020

Articles

Debra Ceravolo in British Columbia, a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC), made this movie of all her most beautiful photos of the sky for the year 2020. Her intention was to show that – with all the bad that this year has brought for many – it has been a beautiful year astronomy-wise, with many great sky events.

Thank you, Debra, for this reminder that, even when things around us on Earth seem bleak or scary or sad, the sky above unfolds each day with unending beauties.

Events included in this video include:

Comet NEOWISE, the best comet of 2020

2020’s historic Jupiter-Saturn conjunction

