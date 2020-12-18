The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Terahertz technology securing e-shopping centres – and US border

Terahertz imaging to spot concealed items under clothes

COVID-19 has revolutionised security practices along with other parts of everyday life: screening people via personal ‘patdowns’ is no longer safe. ESA-developed passive terahertz technology – enabling the detection of items hidden under clothing from a distance – is helping to fill the gap. The US Customs and Border Protection agency is among the latest of more than 200 users of the technology, deploying it to secure the US border.

