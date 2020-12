Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 20:31 Hits: 2

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) are moving to the next phase in a campaign to deepen understanding of whether life ever existed on Mars and, in turn, better understand the origins of life on Earth.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-moves-forward-with-campaign-to-return-mars-samples-to-earth