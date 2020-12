Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:19 Hits: 2

NASA has awarded a NASA Launch Services (NLS) II contract to Blue Origin and their New Glenn launch service in accordance with the contract’s on-ramp provision.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-launch-services-contract-to-blue-origin-for-new-glenn-launch-services