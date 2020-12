Articles

Thursday, 17 December 2020

Today, the ESA Council appointed Dr Josef Aschbacher as the next Director General of ESA, for a period of four years. He will succeed Prof. Jan W├Ârner, whose term of office ends on 30 June 2021.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/ESA_Council_appoints_Josef_Aschbacher_as_next_ESA_Director_General