Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 20:03 Hits: 6

NASA has selected Northrup Grumman Systems Corp. (NGSC) of San Diego to provide demonstration engineering, manufacturing, and technical support for the Global Hawk Skyrange program at the agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

