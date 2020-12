Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 15:50 Hits: 5

NASA has released the first iteration of its Spacecraft Conjunction Assessment and Collision Avoidance Best Practices Handbook to share information on best practices for coordinating in-orbit activity in a safe and responsible manner.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-releases-best-practices-handbook-to-help-improve-space-safety