Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has been assigned to his first flight to the International Space Station during a meeting of representatives from the US, Russian, Japanese, Canadian and European space agencies at the beginning of December.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/ESA_astronaut_Matthias_Maurer_officially_assigned_first_flight