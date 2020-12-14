The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cosmic Kiss: Matthias Maurer’s first ISS mission

Cosmic Kiss: Matthias Maurer's first ISS mission

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer from Germany has been assigned his first mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He is expected to fly to the International Space Station in the autumn of 2021. The mission is called Cosmic Kiss and Maurer will spend six months in orbit, carrying out vital science and operations on behalf of researchers and international partners worldwide.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/12/Cosmic_Kiss_Matthias_Maurer_s_first_ISS_mission

