Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 18:09 Hits: 8

SpaceX launched a veteran Falcon 9 rockets on its seventh trip to space Sunday (Dec. 13) to carry a massive radio satellite into orbit for Sirius XM and then return to Earth.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-sirius-xm-sxm-7-launch-rocket-landing-success