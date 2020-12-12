The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

Category: Space Hits: 8

Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

The moon and Venus have been a spectacular sight before sunrise the past few days. Enjoy these photos from members of the EarthSky Community. Thanks to all who contributed!

Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Clinton Ferrara captured the crescent moon and Venus rising next to Mauna Kea on the big island of Hawaii on December 12, 2020.

Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dan Wyman captured this image in Oceanside, California, on December 12, 2020. He said: “The moon and Venus briefly poked through the clouds this morning before sunrise.”

Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | April Singer took this photo on December 12, 2020, in Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico. She wrote: “The waning crescent moon and Venus over my wisteria arbor topped off a cold, dark morning of Geminid watching. A little earthshine too.”

Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Moon and Venus from Oro Valley, Arizona, on December 12, 2020, by John Wellsman.

Bottom line: Photos of the crescent moon and Venus in December 2020.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/dhZNQUi7IKg/dec-2020-crescent-moon-venus-photos

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version