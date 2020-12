Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 10:36 Hits: 4

Jupiter and Saturn are getting strikingly close together! Look southwest in early evening. And on the other side of the sky, Orion comes into view low in the east after dinnertime, below the Pleiades and Aldebaran.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, December 11 – 19 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-11-19-2/