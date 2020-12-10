The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sea-level monitoring satellite first results surpass expectations

First sea-level height results from Copernicus Sentinel-6

Launched less than three weeks ago, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite has not only returned its first data, but results also show that it is functioning far better than expected. Thanks to its new, sophisticated, altimetry technology, Sentinel-6 is poised to deliver exceptionally precise data on sea-level height to monitor the worrying trend of sea-level rise.

