Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

French rugby team Stade Toulousain unveiled its shirt for the European Rugby Champions Cup 2020-21 this week, with a tribute to Proxima, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s first mission to the International Space Station.

