Category: Space Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 20:54 Hits: 3

The sample-collecting Chang'e 5 moon lander deployed a small version of China's five-star red flag on Thursday (Dec. 3), shortly before the mission's attached ascent vehicle launched into lunar orbit.

