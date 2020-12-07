Monitoring European air traffic with Earth observation

Articles

In early 2020, ESA launched a contest asking the general public to submit ideas on how Earth observation data can help monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one of the winning ideas has been integrated into the ‘Rapid Action on COVID-19 with Earth observation’ dashboard – a joint initiative from ESA and the European Commission. This new idea focuses on monitoring air traffic in Europe using imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission.

