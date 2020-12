Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 17:52 Hits: 2

NASA will host a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 10, to discuss the next test in the Green Run testing series for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s core stage that will fly on the agency’s Artemis I mission.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-briefing-on-next-test-of-sls-rocket-core-stage