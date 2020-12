Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 10:40 Hits: 4

Jupiter and Saturn continue closing toward their record-breaking conjunction 0.1° apart on December 21st. Mars stands high, and Orion is on the rise.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, December 4 – 12 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-4-12-2/