Category: Space Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

Europe’s Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover has a younger ’sibling’ – ExoMy. The blueprints and software for this mini-version of the full-size Mars explorer are available for free so that anyone can 3D print, assemble and program their own ExoMy.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/3D_print_your_own_Mars_rover_with_ExoMy