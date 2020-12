Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 14:44 Hits: 3

A sailor in the Vendée Globe solo round-the-world yacht race faced disaster in the Southern Ocean as raging waves pounded his vessel apart. But he was saved thanks to the search and rescue antennas aboard Europe’s Galileo satellites, part of the international Cospas-Sarsat rescue system.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/Galileo_satellites_help_rescue_Vendee_Globe_yachtsman