The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Contract signed for new Copernicus ROSE-L mission

Category: Space Hits: 4

ROSE-L

ESA and Thales Alenia Space have today signed a contract to develop the new high-priority Copernicus Radar Observation System for Europe in L-band (ROSE-L) environmental monitoring mission – as part of Europe’s Copernicus programme. The contract was signed in the presence of Riccardo Fraccaro, Undersecretary of the Italian Prime Minister’s Office, and ESA’s Director General, Jan Wörner.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Contract_signed_for_new_Copernicus_ROSE-L_mission

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version