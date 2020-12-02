Copernicus satellites keep eyes on icebergs for Vendée Globe

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

On 8 November, 33 intrepid sailors set off from Les Sables-D’Olonne in western France to take part in the most extreme, solo, non-stop, race around the world: the Vendée Globe. The route of around 45 000 km takes them down through the Atlantic and into the heart of the Southern Ocean – which is where they are heading now. Thanks to information from satellites, an ice exclusion zone has been established to help keep sailors away from icebergs. For extra safety, satellite images and data are being used to map any ice around Antarctica before the sailors pass through.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-1/Copernicus_satellites_keep_eyes_on_icebergs_for_Vendee_Globe