The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

China’s Chang’e 5 has set a lander down on the moon

Category: Space Hits: 6

China’s Chang’e 5 has set a lander down on the moon
China’s Chang’e 5 has set a lander down on the moon

This photo – taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on December 1, 2020 – shows the landing process of Chang’e-5 spacecraft. Image via Jin Liwang/ Xinhua.

China’s Chang’e 5 mission – launched November 23, 2020 and in orbit around the moon since November 28 – has now successfully set a lander down on the lunar surface. An article at Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency, explained:

China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft successfully landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday (December 1, 2020) and sent back images, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced. At 11:11 p.m.[local time in China], the spacecraft landed at the preselected landing area near 51.8 degrees west longitude and 43.1 degrees north latitude, said the CNSA.

Xinhua explained that the Chang’e-5 spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, an ascender and a returner. The goal is to bring back rocks from the moon for the first time since 1976. The news agency reported:

At 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, the lander-ascender combination of Chang’e-5, from about 15 km above the lunar surface, started a powered descent with a variable thrust engine ignited. Its relative vertical velocity to the moon was lowered from 1.7 km per second to zero.

The probe was adjusted and approached the lunar surface during the descent.

After automatically detecting and identifying obstacles, the probe selected the site and touched down on the north of the Mons Rumker … on the near side of the moon.

During the landing process, the cameras aboard the lander took images of the landing area, said the CNSA.

The landing site of the mission – the Mons Rumker area – is in the vast lunar volcanic plain known as Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of Storms). Portions of this region on the moon have been explored by other moon missions, including NASA’s Apollo 12 in 1969. Rocks in the Mons Rumker region are thought to have formed just 1.2 billion years ago. In contrast, the moon rocks brought home by the Apollo astronauts – between 1969 and 1972 – are much older. The Planetary Society, a U.S. nonprofit space advocacy group, explained:

The samples should be the youngest ever returned to Earth: just 1.2 billion years old, when multicellular life may have already evolved on our planet. Chang’e-5 will help scientists understand what was happening late in the moon’s history, as well as how Earth and the solar system evolved.

China’s Chang’e 5 has set a lander down on the moon

This image of Mons Rumker on the moon was captured by Apollo 15 astronauts in 1971. It is about 43 miles (70 km) wide and rises nearly a mile (1.6 km) above the surrounding area. Image via Planetary Society.

The Chang’e 5 spacecraft’s journey to the moon lasted 112 hours. Chinese space engineers reported on November 28 that the craft had successfully entered orbit around the moon.

The mission launched November 23 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China’s Hainan province. It was carried atop a Long March 5 rocket.

If all goes according to plan, the Chang’e 5 mission will carry moon rocks back to Earth in mid-December. They will be the first moon rocks to arrive back on Earth since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 mission in 1976.

EarthSky’s lunar calendar shows the moon phase for every day in 2021. Order yours before they’re gone! Makes a great gift.

China’s Chang’e 5 has set a lander down on the moon

The mission, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect lunar material to help scientists understand more about the moon’s origins and formation. Image via China Global Television Network.

Chang’e 5 is not the only ongoing sample-return mission. Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission is scheduled to send a lander from space to the continent of Australia on December 6, 2020; it will be carrying pieces of the asteroid Ryugu collected over two years ago. More recently, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe took a sample of the asteroid Bennu; that material is expected to be returned to Earth in September 2023.

And it seems that China has big plans for the moon. Speaking to astronauts aboard the Shenzhou 10 spacecraft through a video call in 2013, Chinese president Xi Jinping said:

The space dream is part of the dream to make China stronger. The Chinese people will take bigger strides to explore further into space.

China became the first country to send an unmanned rover to the far side of the moon last year. Last July, China launched its first unmanned mission to Mars – Tianwen-1 – expected to arrive in February 2021. If Tianwen-1 is successful, Beijing hopes eventually to send a manned mission to Mars. There are also plans to bring up a permanent space station by 2022, as well as sending astronauts back to the moon by the 2030s.

If this would prove successful, China would become the second country in the world to put a human on the moon, after the U.S.

China’s Chang’e 5 has set a lander down on the moon

Artist’s concept of Chang’e 5 entering lunar orbit. It’s China’s 1st moon-sample-return mission and the 1st for the world at large since 1976. Image via China Lunar Exploration Project.

Bottom line: China’s robotic Chang’e 5 mission launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center of China’s Hainan province, on top of a Long March 5 rocket at about 3:30 p.m. EST (20:30 UTC) on November 23, 2020. If all goes according to plan, Chang’e 5 will bring new moon samples back to Earth in mid-December, a feat not accomplished since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 mission in 1976.

Read more from The Guardian: China launches Chang’e-5 mission to bring back rocks from moon

Read more from Scientific American: China’s Chang’e-5 Mission Launches to Collect Lunar Samples

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/xfHoKrSAE8w/china-moon-mission-change-5-sample-return

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version