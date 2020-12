Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:45 Hits: 4

Have you ever wondered about the future of our solar system? Astronomers have predicted the effect of the Sun's expansion on its planets.

The post The Eventual Fate of Our Solar System appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/the-eventual-fate-of-our-solar-system/