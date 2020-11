Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020

Analog astronauts are currently facing challenges during a simulated Moon mission at the HI-SEAS habitat. Commander Musilova reports about the sacrifices the crew is making to survive the mission.

