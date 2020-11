Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 14:04 Hits: 7

The beloved D-O droid from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019) is on sale for an early Black Friday deal. You can find D-O on Amazon, as long as supplies last.

Read more https://www.space.com/star-wars-lego-d-o-set-deal